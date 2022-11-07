UCL 2022-23 Round of 16 Draws: PSG Face Bayern Munich, Real Madrid to Square Off Against Liverpool

The first legs will be played on 14, 15, 21 and 22 February and the second legs will be played on 7, 8, 14 and 15 March 2023.

Messi/PSG and Liverpool have a score to settle when they face the mighty Bavarians and Los Blancos in the RO16. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The draws for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 are out and we will be witnessing some high-voltage matches when the first stage of the business round of the competition get underway in February 2023. In the draw for the round of 16, the eight group winners are seeded, and the eight group runners-up are unseeded. The seeded teams are drawn against the unseeded teams, with the seeded teams hosting the second leg. Teams from the same group or the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain will be going head to head with Bayern Munich, which will be a repeat of the 2020 Final. Whereas defending champions Real Madrid will go once again with Liverpool as the Reds will be eyeing their revenge after two back to back loss in the UCL Finals on the hands of the Los Blancos. Italian giants AC Milan will lock horns with Tottenham and the Blues of Chelsea will go up against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

The last time Messi faced Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages of the UCL was back in 2020, when he was with the Blaugranas. It was a nightmare for Barcelona fans, as they went onto lose the game 8-2. PSG lost the UCL final in the 2019-20 season by a solitary goal. So both Messi and PSG have a score to settle when they face the mighty Bavarians. The first legs will be played on 14, 15, 21 and 22 February and the second legs will be played on 7, 8, 14 and 15 March 2023.

FINAL DRAW

Leipzig v Manchester City.

Club Brugge v Benfica.

Liverpool v Real Madrid.

Milan v Tottenham.

Frankfurt v Napoli.

Dortmund v Chelsea.

Internazionale v Porto.

PSG v Bayern Munich.



