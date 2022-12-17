HomeNationalUddhav, Pawar Rake Up Maharashtra's Pride At 'Halla Bol' March; BJP Says...
Uddhav, Pawar Rake Up Maharashtra’s Pride At ‘Halla Bol’ March; BJP Says ‘Maafi Mango’

The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover.

Mumbai Protests Live Updates: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday launched a full-blown attack against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra with their ‘Halla Bol’ march. The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover.

This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government.

As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place, officials said.

BJP Counters ‘Halla Bol’ With ‘Maafi Mango’

To counter MVA’s mass rally, BJP is holding a ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ at six places across Mumbai. The BJP is protesting against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders. The Andolan began at Dadar and Kandivali railway stations at 11am.




  • 3:17 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: MVA’s Accusations Against Shinde Govt

    1) Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

    2) Projects from the state being moved elsewhere

    3) The “insult” of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.



  • 2:48 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: Biggest Morcha since Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, says Uddhav Thackeray



  • 2:46 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: MVA Leads Massive Protests Against Ruling Shinde Govt



  • 2:39 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: Major projects taken away from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Says Congress

    Some of the major projects were taken away from Maharashtra and given to Gujarat, and BJP won the elections there. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong message to the BJP with their vote, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat told ANI.



  • 2:37 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: BJP Protests Against Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s Remark On PM Modi



  • 2:25 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Maafi Mango’ Protests

    Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar announced that his party would also organize its own `Maafi Mango’ protest in Mumbai on Saturday demanding an apology from the MVA for `insulting’ Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities.



  • 2:13 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: Protest march begins, SEE pics



  • 2:12 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar join protest march



  • 2:11 PM IST


    Mumbai Protest LIVE Updates: NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil To Shinde Govt

    The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate anything said against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Savitribai Phule & other great personalities. Our message to the Shinde govt is that they shouldn’t try to change the history of the state: NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil







Published Date: December 17, 2022 2:07 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 2:53 PM IST





