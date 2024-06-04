Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde Or BJP; Who Will Win Mumbai?

Home

Mumbai North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, South Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Mumbai has 6 seats wherein there is a tough fight between Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena & also the BJP who wants to win more seats in the city.

Mumbai North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, South Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai has many key candidates like Piyush Goyal, Ravindra Waikar, Amol Kirtikar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Mihir Kotecha, Ujwal Nikam, Varsha Gaikwad, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, Yamini Jadhav. Also the answer of who owns real Shiv Sena? Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde will also be given by the people in Lok Sabha Election results 2024.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll counting day, security heightened at a counting centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll counting day, security heightened at a counting centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/tDMz0PWTHM — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024







