NationalPolitics

Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde Or BJP; Who Will Win Mumbai?

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 43 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Mumbai North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, South Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting Begins at 8 AM

live

Mumbai has 6 seats wherein there is a tough fight between Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena & also the BJP who wants to win more seats in the city.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mumbai North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, South Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Mumbai North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, South Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai has many key candidates like Piyush Goyal, Ravindra Waikar, Amol Kirtikar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Mihir Kotecha, Ujwal Nikam, Varsha Gaikwad, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, Yamini Jadhav. Also the answer of who owns real Shiv Sena? Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde will also be given by the people in Lok Sabha Election results 2024.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll counting day, security heightened at a counting centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Congress Chief Kharge’s Open Letter To Bureaucrats On Results Eve

June 3, 2024

Men of Platinum: Your Playbook for Cricket Game Day Style

June 3, 2024

KIARA ADVANI JOINS POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE AS THEIR BRAND AMBASSADOR

June 3, 2024

Constituency-Wise Winners List Coming Soon

June 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow