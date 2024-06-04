Home

Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde? Who Is leading In Maharashtra in Early Trends Of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

After breaking the alliances will Udhhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde lead in Maharashtra? Ajit pawar or Sharad Pawar whose faction of NCP party is leading now?

In Maharashtra battle there was a tough fight between Mahayuti alliance— comprising of the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCAP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (Shiv Sena-UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP–SP).

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) & Shiv Sena (Shinde) are fighting against each other in 13 constituencies, while the NCP factions of Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar are competing against each other in two seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP, is leading on 27 seats. Mahayuti of Sena (Shinde) BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) is leading on 19 seats according to data from the ECI’s website.

According to data from the ECI website, Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 11 seats while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction is leading on six seats.

Key Constituencies Current Situation In Maharashtra

NCP-SP: Supriya Sule leads in Baramati battle

NCP Sharadchandra Pawar party is in the lead in Maharashtra as compared to Ajit Pawar’s faction. Supriya Sule is currently leading at Baramati seat against her sister in law Sunetra Pawar.

Amol Kolhe in Shirur



Sharad Pawar NCP candidate Dr. Amol Kolhe is leading in the Shirur seat.

Pune: BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol Ahead

BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol has taken a lead over Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune.

Narayan Rane Leads In Sindhudurg

BJP’s Narayan Rane overtakes Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT) in the current counting round.







