Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde, Who Is Winning Maharashtra? Check What Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Predicts

The most awaited result in Maharashtra is of a fight between Uddhav Thackeray & Eknath Shinde. As Lok Sabha Election voting is ended, check what Exit polls are predicting now for Maharashtra results.

Voting for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 ended today on June 1, Saturday. All news channels & survey agencies of the country have started publishing exit polls for Lok Sabha election 2024. Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Let us check how many seats exit polls are giving to each party in Maharashtra.

According to ABP-C Voter Survey, Mahayuti Will win 24 Seats In Maharashtra whereas Maha Vikas Aghadi (India) alliance may win 23 seats in the state.

Exit poll by ABP-C voter survey findings shows that NCP led by Sharad Pawar may win 6 seats whereas NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win only 1 seat. Congress will win 8 seats in the state according to the Survey.

ABP-C Voter Survey predicted that Uddhav Thackeray will win 9 seats In Lok Sabha Election. Whereas his rival Eknath Shinde may win 6 seats in Lok Sabha Election.

