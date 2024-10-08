Home

News

Udhampur East and West Election Result 2024 Assembly seat result- LIVE Updates-BJP’s Pawan Kumar Gupta leads

live

Udhampur East and West Election Result 2024 Assembly seat result. Scroll down for all the latest updates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Udhampur east and west Election Result LIVE Updates: Udhampur East, tucked away in North India, is one of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir’s State Assembly, or the Vidhan Sabha. Notably, it belongs to the Udhampur district and is deemed a ‘General’ seat. Additionally, it forms part of the larger Udhampur (General) Lok Sabha constituency. All eyes will be on Udhampur East as its Assembly elections unfold on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Voters will have to keep their fingers crossed until Tuesday, October 8, 2024, when the votes will be counted.

Udhampur West in northern India is more than just a place – it’s a political heartbeat. It’s one of the 90 key constituencies vying for a spot within the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly (Vidhan Sabha). Nestled within Jammu and Kashmir, it’s a crucial part of the Udhampur district.

All updates on the Udhampur east and west Election Result will be covered here.











