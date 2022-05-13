‘Udita Primary School’- a great initiative of CREDAI Bengal

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

CREDAI Bengal recently inaugurated 'Udita Primary School' at Sunderbans, West Bengal, as a part of their CSR initiative. The school is located at Paschim Khejurberia village, Sunderban, PS : Hasnabad, District : North 24 Parganas, accommodates upto five-hundred primary school children of Paschim Khejurberia and adjoining villages, which has been conceived by the Women's Wing of CREDAI Bengal and fully funded by members of CREDAI Bengal.

Speaking on this initiative, Sri Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal said that, Credai Bengal has always laid great emphasis on charitable activities and have been actively involved in the welfare of construction workers for whom year-round free health camps and skilling classes gets organized. Also, Credai Bengal is actively involved in the environment and work consistently for greening initiatives in Kolkata alongside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This initiative of opening a school is for the first time when CREDAI Bengal has gifted ‘Udita’, for education from the Credai family to the village at Sunderbans. During a massive coconut-sapling distribution drive in Sunderabans Credai Bengal chose Sunderbans as the place for setting up this school, which is the brainchild of the Women’s wing of CREDAI Bengal.