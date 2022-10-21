Friday, October 21, 2022
Uff Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Bod in Sexy Leopard Printed Bra Check Viral Photo

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Bod in Leopard Printed Bra: Disha Patani never disappoints her fans and followers when it comes to her social media presence. The actor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself in a leopard printed bra with plunging neckline. Disha looked ravishing in the sizzling photo which went viral in no time. Earlier, the Ek Villain Returns actor had dropped a gym video where she is training rigorously with her coach. While showing her boxing moves, the actor looked hot in her sexy sports bra and matching shorts. Known for her disciplined fitness regime and the prefect bikini bod, Disha’s sizzling pictures from her beach vacations and gym sessions always break the internet.Also Read – Disha Patani Burns The Dance Floor With Hot Moves in White Bralette-Skirt at Filmfare Awards 2022 – Watch

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S SIZZLING INSTAGRAM POST:

Also Read – Disha Patani Breaks The Internet Posing In A Nude Cut-Out Dress & White Laced Bra, Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff- See Pics

DISHA PATANI RAISES MERCURY IN LEOPARD PRINTED BRA

The actor captioned her post as, “🧏🏼‍♀️.” She wore a leopard printed bra while resting in a bed and kept her hair open. Disha’s hair over her forehead and her sensuous expressions ad up to the glam quotient and sultriness in the photo. She went for a tan make-up for the raunchy and sensual photoshoot as she looked alluring and captivating. Her scorching hot candid and cozy shot is sure to turn up the heat and set the internet ablaze. While Disha left no stones unturned in raising mercury, netizens went gaga over her sex appeal and oomph factor. Also Read – Disha Patani Sparkles in Shimmery Wine Lehenga And Sexy Blouse, Fan Asks ‘Marry Me’

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is currently shooting for the Kollywood movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the Tollywood sci-fi thriller Project K featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.





