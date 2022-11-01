UGC Directs Universities to Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee in Full For First Year UG Students Upto Oct 31

UGC Latest News: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released an important notification, directing the higher educational institutions including colleges and universities to refund the full amount of fee collected from first-year undergraduate students in case the students have cancelled their admissions or have migrated upto October 31, 2022.Also Read – Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

UGC took to Twitter, "@ugc_india letter regarding the refund of fees and return of original documents to the students." Several entrance examinations including Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, JEE Advance, among others have been delayed due to which admission process were delayed. Therefore, to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, UGC has decided to give the relief of full refund to students in case of cancellation and migration up to a given date.

Meanwhile, if students cancel or withdraw their admissions between November 1 and December 31, 2022 the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deducting a processing fee of not more than Rs 1,000.

“In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to Octiber 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded on account of cancellation/ migration up to October 31, 2022. Thereafter, on cancellation/Withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as Processing fee.” UGC in an official notification said.