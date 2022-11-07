Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNationalUGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson
National

UGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson

admin
By admin
0
80


The UGC chief said the commission has decided to hold a training session or workshop for nodal officers working on the portal through the virtual mode from November 14 to 18, 2022.

UGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is disbursing fellowship and scholarship amounts through a bank portal integrated with the public financial management system for direct benefit transfer payments, the panel’s chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday. As per PTI Report, the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) for disbursement of amounts has been developed by Canara Bank, he added.

“Recently, the UGC (University Grants Commission) has introduced new enhancements in the portal such as linking initiation by the scholar, monthly payment confirmation initiation by scholar, tracking module, grievance module and onboarding of academic user,” Kumar added.

“Payments to awardees are generated automatically on the portal for all awardees linked by university, institution, college based on monthly confirmation of candidates by the university, institution or college concerned on the designated web portal scholarship.canarabank.in,” he added.

The UGC chief said the commission has decided to hold a training session or workshop for nodal officers working on the portal through the virtual mode from November 14 to 18, 2022. “All the institutions are requested to depute the nodal officers concerned(maker/checker) working on SFMP to attend the workshop mandatorily. The link of the virtual meet will be announced soon,” Kumar said.

(With Inputs From PTI)




Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:51 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 9:56 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Patna Pirates Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32
Next article
Chicago principal suspended after student in German military costume goose steps at high school Halloween contest
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

UGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson

admin
By admin
0
80


The UGC chief said the commission has decided to hold a training session or workshop for nodal officers working on the portal through the virtual mode from November 14 to 18, 2022.

UGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is disbursing fellowship and scholarship amounts through a bank portal integrated with the public financial management system for direct benefit transfer payments, the panel’s chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday. As per PTI Report, the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) for disbursement of amounts has been developed by Canara Bank, he added.

“Recently, the UGC (University Grants Commission) has introduced new enhancements in the portal such as linking initiation by the scholar, monthly payment confirmation initiation by scholar, tracking module, grievance module and onboarding of academic user,” Kumar added.

“Payments to awardees are generated automatically on the portal for all awardees linked by university, institution, college based on monthly confirmation of candidates by the university, institution or college concerned on the designated web portal scholarship.canarabank.in,” he added.

The UGC chief said the commission has decided to hold a training session or workshop for nodal officers working on the portal through the virtual mode from November 14 to 18, 2022. “All the institutions are requested to depute the nodal officers concerned(maker/checker) working on SFMP to attend the workshop mandatorily. The link of the virtual meet will be announced soon,” Kumar said.

(With Inputs From PTI)




Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:51 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 9:56 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Patna Pirates Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32
Next article
Chicago principal suspended after student in German military costume goose steps at high school Halloween contest
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677