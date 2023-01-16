Home

UGC Extends Last Date to Seek Suggestions On Foreign University Campuses In India To Feb 3

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said it is requested that the comments/suggestions/feedback may kindly be conveyed to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com up to 3rd February 2023.

Last week, the UGC notified the draft guidelines for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in the country in line with the NEP-2020 and invited suggestions and feedback from the public on the same.

UGC Latest News Today: The University Grants Commission on Monday extended the last date to receive comments, suggestions, and feedback on the setting up of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India to February 3. Giving details, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said this is in continuation of the Public Notice issued by UGC earlier vide F. No. 1-3/2022(NEP) dated January 5, 2023, seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

“In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to 3rd February 2023,” UGC Secretary said.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Guidelines on Internationalisation of Higher Education in 2021, which included provisions like setting up an Office for International Affairs and Alumni Connect Cell in the Universities, have been notified, the UGC said.

However, the programmes offered under these regulations will not be allowed in online mode, it said.

NEP 2020 has envisioned that top universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India. For this, “a legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” it said.

A regulatory framework allowing the entry of higher-ranked foreign Universities will provide an international dimension to higher education, enable Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at affordable cost, and make India an attractive global study destination, the UGC said.

The guidelines, called, “University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023,” aim to facilitate the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India, it said.



