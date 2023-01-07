UGC NET 2022 December Registration Underway; Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Syllabus Here News
UGC NET 2022 December Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022 December Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) registration is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which opened the UGC NET 2023 application window on December 29, 2022, will close the registration window on January 17, 2023. The UGC NET 2023 examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022 December Mode of Examination
The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
UGC NET 2022 Examination Pattern
The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.
|Paper
|Marks
|Number of
Questions
|MCQ
|Total
duration
|I
|100
|50
|The questions in Paper I intends to
assess the teaching/ research
aptitude of the candidate. It will
primarily be designed to test
reasoning ability, reading
comprehension, divergent thinking
and general awareness of the
Candidate
|03 hours
(180
minutes)
without any
break.
All the
questions
are
compulsory.
|II
|200
|100
|This is based on the subject
selected by the candidate and will
assess domain knowledge
UGC NET 2022 Marking Scheme
- Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
- For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
- There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
- No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
- To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
- If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
- If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
UGC NET 2022 Syllabus
Syllabi for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php. National Testing Agency will not send the syllabus to individual candidates.
UGC NET 2022 Official Website
How To Fill UGC NET 2022 Application Form?
- Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application.”
- Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the scanned documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.
NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
Average Rating