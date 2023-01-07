UGC NET 2022 December Registration Underway; Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Syllabus Here News

UGC NET 2022 December Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Registration begins today.

UGC NET 2022 December Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) registration is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which opened the UGC NET 2023 application window on December 29, 2022, will close the registration window on January 17, 2023. The UGC NET 2023 examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET 2022 Examination Pattern

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Paper Marks Number of

Questions MCQ Total

duration I 100 50 The questions in Paper I intends to

assess the teaching/ research

aptitude of the candidate. It will

primarily be designed to test

reasoning ability, reading

comprehension, divergent thinking

and general awareness of the

Candidate 03 hours

(180

minutes)

without any

break.

All the

questions

are

compulsory. II 200 100 This is based on the subject

selected by the candidate and will

assess domain knowledge

UGC NET 2022 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

UGC NET 2022 Syllabus

Syllabi for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php. National Testing Agency will not send the syllabus to individual candidates.

UGC NET 2022 Official Website

How To Fill UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application.”

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.



