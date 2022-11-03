Thursday, November 3, 2022
National

UGC NET 2022 Result To Be Declared Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET Result 2022 soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the UGC NET 2022 final answer key available on the official website. It is expected that NTA will soon announce the UGC NET 2022 Result date and time at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Students can download UGC NET 2022 Result scorecard/marksheet from the official website. Speculations are rife that the UGC NET 2022 Result link will soon be activated.Also Read – UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result to be Declared Soon

5 STEPS TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2022 RESULT

  1. Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 – RESULT.”
  3. Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  4. The UGC NET 2022 RESULT PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 exam was conducted in 81 subjects in four phases at examination centres across the country. The NTA has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Important Note: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The record of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) of UGC NET of will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.





