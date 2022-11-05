Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

UGC NET Result 2022: NTA UGC NET Exam Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check, Cut Off Details

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check UGC NET Result if Forgot Application Number?

In case, candidates forget their application number, required to login into the registered account to check the UGC NET result, they can re-generate it by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam

Step 2: Click on the link available for UGC NET 2022 result

Step 3: Click on the “Forgot Application No.?” link

Step 4: Enter the below-mentioned details:

-Name
-Father’s name
-Mother’s name
-Date of birth
-Security pin as visible on the screen

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Application Number’ button

The application number will be re-generated, which candidates can use to login into their accounts and check the UGC NET result.





