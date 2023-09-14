September 14, 2023

Ujjwal Singh Emerges as the Lone Winner at “Super Top 30 Education Brand Awards” by Business World Education

As testament to a relentless pursuit of educational excellence, Ujjwal Singh, Founder-CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, clinched the sought-after “EdTech CEO of the Year 2023” title at the Business World Education ‘Super Top 30 Education Brands 2023 Awards‘ ceremony. Hosted at The Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi. The accolade underscores Ujjwals unwavering commitment to Infinitys brand promise of “Powering Learners Progress” and his pivotal role in harnessing the transformative power of online learning.

From the onset, during the nomination phase in June 2023, Ujjwal Singh stood out by championing the cause of outcome-based learning. Competing amidst a plethora of educational visionaries, his passionate presentation struck a chord, making him the sole winner during the jury round. This victory is not just an acknowledgement of his individual brilliance but encapsulates Infinity Learns ethos of reshaping education in India through dedication, innovation, and excellence.

Sharing his joy and vision, Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya remarked, “Being named the EdTech CEO of the Year by Business World Education is profoundly humbling. While it marks a significant personal milestone, I see this as a collective triumph of the my entire Infinity learn family. Every day, our shared vision of transforming education through innovative technology is what propels us.”

The stringent and transparent nomination process was championed by a stellar jury panel, featuring luminaries comprising prominent figures in the education industry, including Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian University; Dr. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, Indian Institute of Management – Raipur; Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director, Central Board of Secondary Education; Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education & Training), Central Board of Secondary Education; and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Exchange4media.

The BW Education Top Education Brands event stands as a beacon, annually celebrating individuals and organizations that redefine the contours of education in India. It serves as a platform that brings forth the nations education luminaries, celebrating the countrys premier education brands and spotlighting pioneering technologies and ground-breaking strategies in the sector.

About Infinity Learn

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is the fastest-growing EdTech company in India. With over Three million registered users and 750K+ paid users since its commercial launch, Infinity Learn is committed to powering learners progress. The platform offers a vast question bank, robust solutions, and a focus on creating a high-trust, high-performance culture. Infinity Learn takes pride in its content leadership and the value it places on its employees. The vision of Powering Learners Progress drives their commitment to making education accessible and impactful. Join us on the journey of lifelong learning and discovery at infinitylearn.com.

