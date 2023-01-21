National

UK PM Rishi Sunak Fined For Not Wearing Seat Belt During Lancashire Visit

Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car.

UK PM Rishi Sunak
UK PM Rishi Sunak Fined For Not Wearing Seat Belt (File Photo)

London: Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seat belt while making a video for social media during his visit to Lancashire. The Lancashire Police force said it had looked into a video “circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.” The force said, without naming Sunak, that it had “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.

Video: UK Rishi Sunak Not Wearing Seatbelt In Moving Car

Sunak’s office said in a statement that “the prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.”

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said. Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

Published Date: January 21, 2023 8:29 AM IST





