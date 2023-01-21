Home

UK PM Rishi Sunak Fined For Not Wearing Seat Belt During Lancashire Visit

Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car.

London: Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seat belt while making a video for social media during his visit to Lancashire. The Lancashire Police force said it had looked into a video “circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.” The force said, without naming Sunak, that it had “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.

🚨 | NEW: PM Rishi Sunak was NOT wearing a seatbelt in a video recorded in his Government car this morning pic.twitter.com/SOLn5YGnT7 — Politics UK 🇬🇧 (@POLITlCSUK) January 19, 2023

Sunak’s office said in a statement that “the prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.”

Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said. Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

