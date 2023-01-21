UK PM Rishi Sunak Fined For Not Wearing Seat Belt During Lancashire Visit
Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car.
London: Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seat belt while making a video for social media during his visit to Lancashire. The Lancashire Police force said it had looked into a video “circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.” The force said, without naming Sunak, that it had “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.
Video: UK Rishi Sunak Not Wearing Seatbelt In Moving Car
🚨 | NEW: PM Rishi Sunak was NOT wearing a seatbelt in a video recorded in his Government car this morning pic.twitter.com/SOLn5YGnT7
— Politics UK 🇬🇧 (@POLITlCSUK) January 19, 2023
Sunak’s office said in a statement that “the prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.”
Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said. Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).
