Ukraine Declares Emergency Power Shutdowns After Russian Missiles Hit Energy Facilities In Several Regions

Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Due to damage to energy infrastructure, there are interruptions to the water supplies in all areas of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Ukraine on Friday declared emergency power shutdowns across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions. Earlier in the day, Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure.

However, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, did not say which facilities had been hit.’

Due to the Russian strikes, water supplies were disrupted across the Ukrainian capital and metro services suspended so that stations could be used as shelters, Kyiv’s mayor said.

“Due to damage to energy infrastruture, there are interruptions to the water supplies in all areas of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Giving details, Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in the Desnyan district and warned residents to take shelter, while the governor of the eastern Kharkiv region said the main city there was without power after Russian strikes.



