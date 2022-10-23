Ukraine Russia War Indian Embassy Shares 5 Border-Crossing Options Helpline Numbers For Stranded Citizens

New Delhi: As the war in Ukraine continue to intensify, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv urged stranded citizens including students to leave the country at the earliest. In its latest advisory, five border-crossing options were shared for Indians in Ukraine while asking them to also follow safety precautions during the travel. “Based on the available information with the Embassy, Indian nationals leaving Ukraine have following options for crossing the border. They should continue to take safety precautions during the travel,” the Indian Embassy said in its advisory.Also Read – Russia May Detonate Nuclear Weapon Over Black Sea, Vladimir Putin Preparing To Declare All-Out War On Ukraine: Reports

FIVE BORDER-CROSSING OPTIONS FOR INDIANS STRANDED IN UKRAINE

1. Ukraine-Hungary border

The checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia region (Tysa-only for vehicles, Dzvinkove, Luzhanka, Vylok, Chop). A convenient option is to travel to Chop city by train. To cross the border, Indian nationals should have the following documents:

Valid Passport

Valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka)

Student card/student certificate (if any)

Preferably air ticket

2. Ukraine – Slovakia border

The checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia Region (Uzhhorod-only for vehicles, Malyi Bereznyi, Mali Selmencionly for pedestrians). Unless they already have valid Schengen/ Slovak visa, Indian nationals need to obtain visa at the border check post. To obtain the visa and cross the border, Indian nationals should have

following documents:

Valid Passport

Valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka)

Student card/student certificate (if any)

Preferably air ticket

3. Ukraine –Moldova border

The checkpoints are located in Chernivetska (Kelmentsy,Rososhany, Sokyryany, Mamalyha), Vinnytska (MohylivPodilskyi) and Odesska (Palanka-Mayaki, Starokozache) Regions. Unless they already have valid Moldovan visa, Indian nationals need to obtain Moldovan transit visa in advance at the Embassy of Moldova in Kyiv.

Documents required for Indian nationals to cross border –

Valid Passport

Valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka)

Student card/student certificate (if any)

Air ticket

Moldovan transit Visa

4. Ukraine –Poland

Checkpoints are located in Lvivska (Rava-Ruska, Shegyni, Krakivets, Grushiv), Volynska (Yagodyn) Regions. Unless they already have valid Schengen/ Polish visa, Indian nationals need to obtain Schengen/Polish visa in advance at the Consulate General of Poland in

Lviv.

Required documents for Indians to cross border –

Valid Passport

Valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka)

Student card/student certificate (if any)

Preferably air ticket

Schengen/Polish Visa

5. Ukraine-Romania border

As per the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, the checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia (Dyakove-only for vehicles, Solotvyno) and Chernivetska (Porubne)

Regions. Unless they already have valid Romanian visa, Indian nationals

need to obtain in advance Romanian visa at the Consulate General of

Romania in Chernivtsi or Solotvino.

List of documents required to cross border –

Valid Passport

Valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka)

Student card/student certificate (if any)

Preferably air ticket

Romanian Visa

CHECK HELPLINE NUMBERS

The Embassy of India, Kyiv or the Indian Embassies in the above countries may

be contacted at following numbers for any assistance regarding border crossing –

Embassy of India, Kyiv

Phone numbers: +380933559958, +380635917881, +380678745945

Embassy of India in Hungary

Phone nos: +361325-7742/43, +36305154192

Embassy of India in Slovakia

Phone nos: +421252962916, +421908025212, +421951697560

Embassy of India in Romania (For Romania as well as Moldova)

Phone nos: +40372147432, +40731347727

Embassy of India in Poland

Phone nos: +48225400000, +48606700105

Brief: Indians stranded in Ukraine should leave the war-country torn as soon as possible. There are five preferred border-crossing options advised by the Indian Embassy for its citizens to leave Ukraine. Also, helpline numbers have been issued for Indians stranded in the country which is under attack from Russia.