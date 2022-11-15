Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalUkraines Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions Air Raid Warnings Follow...
National

Ukraines Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions Air Raid Warnings Follow Report

admin
By admin
0
72


Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Kyiv, Explosions, Air Raid Warnings, Volodymyr Zelensky, Group of 20, Bali, Russia, G20, Kremlin, Andriy Yermak
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Kyiv: Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday. Following the explosions, smoke could be seen rising over the city, said a Reuters correspondent in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

According to Reuters, the blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to leaders of the Group of 20 nations who are meeting in Bali.

“Russia responds to @Zelenskiy’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:45 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Headstones vandalized with swastikas at Illinois Jewish cemetery
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Ukraines Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions Air Raid Warnings Follow Report

admin
By admin
0
72


Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Kyiv, Explosions, Air Raid Warnings, Volodymyr Zelensky, Group of 20, Bali, Russia, G20, Kremlin, Andriy Yermak
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Kyiv: Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday. Following the explosions, smoke could be seen rising over the city, said a Reuters correspondent in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

According to Reuters, the blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to leaders of the Group of 20 nations who are meeting in Bali.

“Russia responds to @Zelenskiy’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:45 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Headstones vandalized with swastikas at Illinois Jewish cemetery
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677