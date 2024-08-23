Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets Emotional, Hugs PM Modi: Watch Video

Home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gets Emotional, Hugs PM Modi Who Comforts Him: Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine.

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met in Kyiv. Zelenskyy was seen getting emotional as the two leaders visited the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/oV8bbZ8bQh — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his 2-day trip to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the Polish leadership.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991 from Soviet Union in 1991.

Earlier on Thursday, August 22, Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine welcomed the visit of PM Narendra Modi to the country and said that “The whole world is watching the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit. Prime Minister Modi has all the potential to be not just a messenger but a contributor, a key architect to bring stable, fair and sustainable peace to Ukraine.”

The office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement on August 19 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ukraine on an official visit on August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine.











