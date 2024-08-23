NationalPolitics

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets Emotional, Hugs PM Modi: Watch Video

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 53 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gets Emotional, Hugs PM Modi Who Comforts Him: Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Zelensky, Volodymyr, Zelensky, Video, viral Video, viral, Narendra Modi, Kyiv, Martyrologist Exposition, Ukraine, Poland, Soviet Union

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met in Kyiv. Zelenskyy was seen getting emotional as the two leaders visited the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv.

Watch The Video Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his 2-day trip to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the Polish leadership.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991 from Soviet Union in 1991.

Earlier on Thursday, August 22, Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine welcomed the visit of PM Narendra Modi to the country and said that “The whole world is watching the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit. Prime Minister Modi has all the potential to be not just a messenger but a contributor, a key architect to bring stable, fair and sustainable peace to Ukraine.”

The office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement on August 19 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ukraine on an official visit on August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

1 Killed, 5 Trapped As Roof Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow Tehsil

August 23, 2024

SRIVARU Motors Launches PRANA 2.0 Electric Two-wheeler Motorcycle in Chennai, India

August 23, 2024

NURA’s AI Health Screenings Gain Attention from Celebrities

August 23, 2024

Nirmal NR.394 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

August 23, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow