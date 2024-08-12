Ultraviolette’s F77 MACH 2 Makes Waves as a Masterpiece in the World’s Deepest Pool

In a proud moment for the Indian automotive industry, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 has become the first electric motorcycle in the World, to be bestowed the honour of a showcase in the World’s Deepest Pool – in Dubai. The remarkable feat was featured on the World’s top auto review channel – SuperCar Blondie; who specialises in showcasing exotic & extraordinary stories in the automotive world.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 showcased in the World’s Deepest Pool in Dubai

Celebrated worldwide for its cutting-edge design & for pushing the boundaries of performance for EVs, the F77 Mach 2 now stands as a testament to the advancement in technology by Indian manufacturers. The symbolic unification of two incredible feats of engineering – that of the World’s largest man-made pool & the design of the F77 Mach 2 itself, born in Bangalore – will remain open to tourists over the next few months to allow them to witness the inimitable symbol of India’s progress in automotive design & performance.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder, Ultraviolette expressed his pride, stating, “We are thrilled and honoured to have the F77 MACH 2 recognised on such a grand international platform. This installation is not just a testament to our teams dedication but also a moment of immense pride for India. It showcases our countrys potential to create futuristic products that stand for the highest levels of Design.”

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder, Ultraviolette added, “Seeing the F77 MACH 2 displayed in the World’s deepest pool is a testament to years of relentless innovation. It beautifully illustrates how engineering & art can unite to produce something extraordinary. This milestone not only underscores the global reach of Indian design and engineering but also solidifies the company’s position as a pioneer in the electric mobility industry.”

About Ultraviolette Automotive

Ultraviolette (UV) is an innovator in future-ready Electric Vehicle Platforms and Battery Technology. Infused with Aviation DNA, this enterprise was conceived in 2016 by the founders, Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. Ultraviolette is backed by a spectrum of global investors, including Lingotto (a subsidiary of EXOR N.V., renowned for its majority or controlling stakes in iconic brands and global leaders such as Ferrari, Stellantis, CNH Industrial, Iveco Group, The Economist Group, Via, and Juventus), Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motor, and Speciale Invest.

For more information, visit www.ultraviolette.com.