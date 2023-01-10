Umran Malik Clocks Fastest Delivery in ODIs For India at 156 Kmph Against Sri Lanka
The 23-year old has now clocked the fastest delivery by an Indian in the Indian Premier League, ODIs and T20Is.
Guwahati: Umran Malik continues to surprise everyone with his sheer pace as the Sunrisers Hyderabad man has now clocked the fastest delivery in ODIs by an Indian against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the 1st ODI in Guwahati.
In Umran Malik’s 10th ball of his spell, he clocked the fastest delivery in ODIs for India at 156 kmph. Earlier in the 1st T20I in Mumbai, he clocked at 155 kmph.
“If I do well, and if I’m lucky, I’ll break that (Shoaib Akhtar’s record). But I don’t think about it at all. Right now, I’m only thinking about performing well for the country,” Malik said in a recent interview and expressed his desire to break Rawalpindi Express’s record.
“You don’t get to realize how fast you’ve bowled during the match. It’s only when we come back after the game when we get to know how fast I was. During the game, my only focus is on bowling in the right areas and picking up wickets,” Malik added.
In the ongoing 1st ODI, Malik has scalped so far 3 wickets and in contention for more.
Earlier in the first innings, India put up 373 runs on the board, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 73rd International ton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early on scored 83 and 70 respectively to give the hosts a perfect start.
Top 5 Fastest Delivery Record Holders:
1. Shoaib Akhtar 161 vs NZ
2. Brett Lee 157.4 vs SA
3. S Akhtar 157.4 vs SL
4. Brett Lee 157.3 vs SA
5. S Akhtar 157.2 vs AUS
Published Date: January 10, 2023 8:31 PM IST
