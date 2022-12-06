Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Umran Malik Likely to Replace Injured Shardul Thakur in Rohit Sharma-Led Side

Ind vs Ban: If the team management does not want to risk Shardul, Umran is likely to come in.

India Playing XI 2nd ODI: Team Management to take call on ‘injured’ Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik likely for 2nd ODI, Follow IND BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Updates

Dhaka: After the loss in the opening ODI, Rohit Sharma, and Co. would like to bounce back to winning ways when the two sides meet on Wednesday. Will India make changes to their XI following the heartbreaking loss? We think India could make one change in their XI. Allrounder Shardul Thakur looked in discomfort during his spell in the opening ODI. Reports are that it is a niggle, yet the medical team will check the severity of his condition and take a call on his availability. Umran Malik who has joined the team will be available for selection in the second ODI. If the team management does not want to risk Shardul, Umran is likely to come in.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 8:04 AM IST





