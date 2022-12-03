Saturday, December 3, 2022
Umran Malik To Replace Injured Mohammed Shami In ODI Squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement. 

New Delhi: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik




Published Date: December 3, 2022 10:35 AM IST





Source link

