Una Election 2022: Will Vansh Punjabhai Of Congress Be Able To Retain His Seat?

Punjabhai Vansh (INC), Sejalben Khunt (AAP), Kalubhai Rathod (BJP) are the key candidates who contested from the Una constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Una Assembly Election 2022

Una Assembly Election 2022: Una assembly constituency which comes under Gir Somnath district of Gujarat went to polls in the first of the Gujarat assembly election 2022 on Thursday (December 1). Punjabhai Vansh (INC), Sejalben Khunt (AAP), Kalubhai Rathod (BJP) are the key candidates who contested from the Una constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with independent candidates.

In 2017, Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4928 votes.

Voting will be held on Monday (December 5,) in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the Vidhan Sabha elections. The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

In the 2nd phase of Gujarat election 2022, 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, the Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

Counting of votes for all seats will take place on Thursday (December 8) and the final Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 will be announced on the same day.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.



