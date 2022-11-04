From taking care of burns, dermatitis, and other skin conditions, to reducing the signs of ageing and helping the skin to rejuvenate, there are a plethora of benefits of rice water.

Unbelievable Benefits of Rice Water For Skin And Hair by Shahnaz Husain

Benefits of rice water: Like many other kitchen shelf ingredients, rice can also be used for beauty care. It is commonly available in every home in India. In fact, the water that is strained after cooking rice is said to be beneficial for the skin and hair. Rice water is rich in vitamins and minerals that actually help the skin. It also contains allantoin and antioxidants, which have many healing and soothing properties. Rice water can also be used for the hair, as it contains carbohydrates, which help to strengthen the hair. Used as a rinse, after shampooing, it can add shine to the hair.

HOW TO EXTRACT RICE WATER IN THE RIGHT MANNER

In order to use rice water, you can boil the rice and collect the water when you drain the rice. Cool it and use it for beauty care. Keep the leftover rice water in the fridge. Or, you can soak the rice grains in water for about half an hour. Then strain it with a sieve. You can press some of the grains while straining. Keep it in the fridge and then use it.

BENEFITS OF RICE WATER FOR SKIN

Rice water is said to soothe and heal the skin in cases of dermatitis and such skin conditions. Bathing the affected skin with rice water is said to control the condition. The starch in rice water is said to soothe the skin in conditions like eczema. Dip a clean washcloth into the rice water and then apply it over the affected area. After two to three minutes, allow the skin to dry on its own. In fact, acne-prone skin or even skin with acne eruptions can be washed with rice water to soothe and heal the skin. It also helps to tighten the pores and refine the skin. Rice water may be applied on the face with cotton wool and then massaged for a few minutes to revitalize the skin. In fact, rice water has an astringent effect and helps to reduce oiliness and thus, prevent pimples and acne.

RICE WATER REDUCES SIGNS OF AGEING

Rice water may be used in many other ways for beauty care. It is said to help reduce age spots and pigmented patches. In other words, it helps to delay the visible signs of aging, helping the skin look more youthful and radiant. You can mix one teaspoon of rice water with a few drops of coconut oil and massage it into your skin on the face and neck for an anti-aging treatment.



