Unemployed Muzaffarnagar Youth Becomes Victim Of Rs 250 Crore GST Billing Fraud. Here’s How

An unemployed youth becomes victim of Rs 250 crore GST billing fraud in Muzaffarnagar.



An unemployed youth becomes victim of Rs 250 crore GST billing fraud in Muzaffarnagar. (Photo Credits- ANI)

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking case of a massive promised job fraud came into light in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, when an unemployed youth found himself entangled in a fraud involving GST e-way billing transactions of worth Rs 250 crore. The youth got to know about this fraud when officials from the GST department visited his home to inform him about the fraudulent activities linked to his name.

The youth, Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Barsu Village in the Ratanpuri police station area, received a job offer through a WhatsApp message a few days ago. Eager for employment, he sent the requested documents, which included his home electricity bill and his father’s Aadhar card, to the unknown sender. He even transferred Rs 1,750 as part of the job application process. However, after that, Ashwani never received the promised job. Instead, his personal information was used to create a fake company and a bank account.

According to the officials, this fraud e-way billing scheme involving Rs 250 crore was executed using the details given by Ashwani to the unknown sender. The fake company and the bank account were used to generate fictitious e-way bills, which are typically used for transport of goods and services under GST regulations.

Providing further details about the case, Police Superintendent Aditya Bansal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “This amount has not been credited to anyone’s account.” The SP further elaborated, “Ashwani Kumar was lured with a job offer, and his documents were used to set up a fake company and bank account. Through these, fake e-way billing worth about Rs250 crore was generated.”

Ashwani Kumar also shared his ordeal. “I got a call on WhatsApp offering a job, and I was given some forms that included my home’s electricity bill and my father’s Aadhaar card. They also took Rs 1,750 from me. Now, I am told that a company is operating in my name, which I know nothing about. The GST department has informed me that a firm is running in my name, and a complaint has been lodged with the police. They have recorded the calls and messages I received, but there is no GST number or any related electricity bill.”

Police Superintendent Aditya Bansal further stated that the GST department is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the case and take legal action on it.

