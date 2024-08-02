UNGA Commends India’s Effort In Lifting 800 Million People Out Of Poverty ‘Simply By Smartphone’

Home

PM Modi has championed digitisation through the JAM initiative, which focuses on Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhar cards, and mobile connectivity. This initiative has encouraged individuals to open bank accounts, with each account being linked to their Aadhar details.

Utilizing digitization for rapid progress, Dennis Francis, President of the 78th UN General Assembly, commended India’s efforts in lifting 800 million out of poverty in 5-6 years. He emphasized rural India’s ability to conduct transactions and pay bills with a simple touch on their smartphones. India’s technological advancements have significantly improved financial inclusion and accessibility, empowering millions. “Providing the basis to rapid development, such as through digitalisation. Take, for example, the case of India…India has been able to lift 800 million people out of poverty over the last 5-6 years simply by the use of smartphones,” Francis said during his lecture at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN on the topic of ‘Accelerating progress towards Zero Hunger for the current and future generations.’

Francis highlighted the high internet penetration in India as a major factor why India has been able to benefit but not many other countries of the Global South. “Rural farmers in India who never had a relationship with the banking system, are now able to transact all their businesses on their smartphone. They pay their bills, they receive payments for orders. 800 million people lifted out of poverty. Because there is a high level of internet penetration in India, almost everyone has a cellphone,” he said.

“That is not the case in many parts of the Global South. So, there has to be equity demands, there has to be some effort, initiative to address this inequality as an initial step in negotiating the global framework for digitalisation,” the UNGA President added.

Notably, The Narendra Modi government has placed significant emphasis on digitisation over the past decade, with a notable surge in digital payment transactions, particularly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Prime Minister Modi has championed digitisation through the JAM initiative, which focuses on Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhar cards, and mobile connectivity. This initiative has encouraged individuals to open bank accounts, with each account being linked to their Aadhar details.

Consequently, this strategy has facilitated nationwide connectivity, including remote rural areas, enabling seamless access to various government schemes and social benefit payments directly into individuals’ bank accounts.

