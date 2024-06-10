NationalPolitics

Union Cabinet Approves Government Assistance For Constructing 3 Crore Houses Under PMAY

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 10, 2024
0 56 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Union Cabinet Approves Government Assistance For Constructing 3 Crore Houses Under PMAY

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.



Published: June 10, 2024 9:42 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

Union Cabinet Approves Government Assistance For Constructing 3 Crore Houses Under PMAY

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet in its first meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA.

“It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families,” officials said.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 10, 2024
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Manipur CM Biren Singh’s Convoy Attacked, 1 Security Personnel Injured

June 10, 2024

Supreme Court Orders AAP To Vacate Office Encroaching On Delhi HC Land By This Date, Asks CM Kejriwal To File Undertaking

June 10, 2024

Win Win W.773 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 10, 2024

Bypolls to 13 Assembly Seats in 7 States on July 10, Results on July 13

June 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow