Breaking News LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey in Parliament Today

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on July 22 and subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 12

Breaking News LIVE, July 22, 2024: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to start from Monday, and cautioned that congestion is expected at several places. The advisory said that to ensure a smooth yatra for the Kanwarias, heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted by UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and/or towards GT Road via Apsra Border. US President Joe Biden has announced that he is not seeking re-election in the “best interest” of the party and the country. Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Parliament on Monday.

