Union Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates Regional Institute of Ophthalmology In Bihar

Union Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates Regional Institute of Ophthalmology In Bihar



Union Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates Regional Institute of Ophthalmology In Bihar (Photo Credit-ANI)

Patna: Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurated the eye building of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) hospital in Patna and other medical facilities in the state. Speaking at the event, JP Nadda said, “When I was the minister in 2019, the last foundation stone I laid was here at the ophthalmology department in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. After becoming the minister once again, the first inauguration that I am doing is here at IGIMS.”

On this occasion, JP Nadda recalled the achievements of the Modi government in the health sector in the past ten years.

“There were 6 All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions, but now there are 22,” the Union Health Minister said. He also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for providing land for AIIMs in Darbhanga.

“I thank Nitish Kumar for providing land in Darbhanga. I am going to Darbhanga tomorrow, where a new AIIMS will be established there at the Pilnath level,’ JP Nadda added.

“I am very happy to come to Bihar. In the country, there are 75 new super-speciality blocks, of which 5 are in Bihar,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme, he said, “India has the world’s largest health coverage program, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which supports poor people by providing 5 lakh rupees to 55 crore individuals.”

The Minister stated that India is number one in terms of universal health coverage. While speaking about the importance of IGMS hospital, he said, “The IGIMS hospital here serves not just Bihar but also people from Bengal, Odisha, and Nepal. I congratulate the institute here for doing excellent work”. Union Minister JP Nadda also visited the residence of CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna.

“The modular operation theatre features world-class and the latest technology machines, dedicated to the people of Bihar” he added.

On this occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Earlier, the number of beds in IGIMS was 770. Later, a decision was made to increase the number of beds to 2500. Currently the hospital has 1370 and a 1200 super specialty hospital will be constructed by next year.”



“The health conditions were very bad in 2005. There was a shortage of medicines and doctors in the hospital, and 39 patients used to come for primary health in a month. Earlier, 39 patients used to come in a month but now 11 thousand patients visit every month. In 2006, when our government was formed, a decision was taken to provide free medicines,” the Bihar Chief Minister added.

Talking about his political decision of returning to the NDA fold, he said that we (JDU) made mistakes by joining hands with them (RJD and Congress), and we will never go to that side again.











