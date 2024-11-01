Home

Union Minister Jitender Singh’s brother and J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana dies at 59, condolences pour in

Recently, Devender Singh Rana had won re-election to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota constituency, marking his second term as MLA.

Senior BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 in a private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, where he had been receiving treatment. He leaves behind his wife, Gunjan Rana, two daughters, Devyani and Ketki, and a son, Adhiraj Singh.

Following his death, a wave of condolences swept through Jammu, with hundreds, including political figures, gathering at his Gandhinagar residence. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his brother’s home to be with the family.

Known for his advocacy for the Dogra community, Rana had transitioned from a successful business career to politics, where he became a prominent voice for Jammu’s interests. Recently, he had won re-election to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota constituency, marking his second term as MLA.

About Devender Singh Rana

Devender Singh Rana, a seasoned politician and former National Conference (NC) leader, held a remarkable position in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. Born in 1965 into a respected Dogra family in Doda district, he was the son of former bureaucrat Rajinder Singh Rana and the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

With a civil engineering degree from NIT Kurukshetra, Rana initially pursued a career in business, founding the Jamkash Vehicleades Group, a multi-crore automobile enterprise, as well as a local cable TV channel. His success established him as one of Jammu and Kashmir’s notable businessmen.

Rana’s political journey began with the National Conference, where he served as a close advisor to Omar Abdullah during his tenure as chief minister, influencing policies and expanding the NC’s base, especially in Jammu.

As Provincial President, he strengthened ties with a broad spectrum of communities, including Muslims and the Gujjar community. In his political debut, Rana won the Nagrota seat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, a BJP stronghold. His growing influence was evident in his role as an MLC and his leadership within the NC.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Rana championed the Jammu Declaration, advocating for the restoration of Jammu’s statehood in contrast to the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, which called for full regional statehood restoration.

In 2021, after over two decades with the NC, Rana joined the BJP. His deep roots in the Jammu region and close connections with local communities made him a prominent figure in J&K politics, particularly for the BJP.

Condolences pour-in

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over Rana’s sudden demise. “In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the LG’s office posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also expressed condolences. “This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day (Diwali). My condolences are extended to his family and PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his younger brother. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Choudhary wrote on X.

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana ji. Senior leader of the BJP and my colleague in the Legislative Assembly. This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day. My condolences are extended to his family and PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his… pic.twitter.com/epwC0bk2rO — Surinder Choudhary (@Surinderch55) October 31, 2024

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Mufti said on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said his untimely demise is a great loss to the party and to the people of J&K. “His contribution and dedication to society will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may God provide strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss,” the party posted on X.

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed his shock and sorrow over Rana’s death.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K,” Mir wrote on X.

Other political leaders including Sajad Lone, Junaid Matoo, Sunil Sharma, Tarun Chugh, Sham Lal Sharma, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali also offered their condolences on Rana’s passing.











