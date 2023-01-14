National

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Office Receives 3 Threatening Calls Today; Probe Underway

Nitin Gadkari’s office received three threat calls on Saturday morning, according to Nagpur police.

Nitin Gadkari was threatened with death
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Office Receives 3 Threatening Calls Today; Probe Underway (File Photo)

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received three threatening calls, said Nagpur Police on Saturday. According to Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur, three threat calls were received at the landline in the office at at 11.25 am, 11.32 am & 12.32 pm from BSNL. Further call records are being obtained.

“There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari,” said DCP

Fresh visuals have emerged from the surrounding areas of his office in Nagpur. Security has been augmented in view of the threat calls that were received today. Further investigation is underway.

More details awaited on this story.




Published Date: January 14, 2023 2:39 PM IST



Updated Date: January 14, 2023 3:18 PM IST





