Nitin Gadkari’s office received three threat calls on Saturday morning, according to Nagpur police.
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received three threatening calls, said Nagpur Police on Saturday. According to Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur, three threat calls were received at the landline in the office at at 11.25 am, 11.32 am & 12.32 pm from BSNL. Further call records are being obtained.
“There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari,” said DCP
Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received two threatening calls this morning. Nagpur Police say that further investigation is going on.
Visuals from outside the Minister’s office. pic.twitter.com/BMgcANvUOO
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
Fresh visuals have emerged from the surrounding areas of his office in Nagpur. Security has been augmented in view of the threat calls that were received today. Further investigation is underway.
More details awaited on this story.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 2:39 PM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 3:18 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shehnaaz Gill Oozes Oomph in BTS
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShehnaaz Gill Oozes Oomph in BTS ‘Moonrise’ Clip in Red-Hot High-Slit Gown, SidNaazians React – Watch Shehnaaz Gill...
Section 144 Imposed In Udaipur, No Kite Flying For 4 Hours
[ad_1] Home RajasthanSection 144 Imposed In Udaipur, No Kite Flying For 4 Hours | All Details Here Makar Sankranti 2023:...
Mohabbatein Much? Aakash Institute Is Apparently Organising Valentine’s Day Party; Students Asked To ‘Find a Date’
[ad_1] Home ViralMohabbatein Much? Aakash Institute Is Apparently Organising Valentine’s Day Party; Students Asked To ‘Find a Date’ Akash Institute...
Did You Know THIS Village Has A No
[ad_1] Home News IndiaDid You Know THIS Village Has A No – Kite Flying Policy On Makar Sankranti? Find Out...
Urfi Javed Summoned by Mumbai Police After
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentUrfi Javed Summoned by Mumbai Police After ‘Nudity Complaint’ Filed by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Urfi Javed has...
SS Rajamouli Has a Fan Moment After Meeting God Steven Spielberg
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSS Rajamouli Has a Fan Moment After Meeting Hollywood Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Says ‘I Just Met God’ 'I...
Average Rating