Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Praises Efforts of the Producers and Director After Watching “The UP Files”

A special screening of the film “The UP Files” was organized for Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai. The event was attended by Shri Ramdas Athawale and Manoj Joshi, who is playing a lead role for the first time in his three-decade career. Directed by Neeraj Sahai and produced by Kuldeep Umraosingh Ostwal, “The UP Files” is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Kuldeep Umraosingh Ostwal, Ramdas Athawale, Manoj Joshi and Neeraj Sahai

After watching the film, Ramdas Athawale said, “This is a very good film. It depicts the reality of Uttar Pradesh. It shows how the lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh was brought to an end. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkars constitution is what every citizen must follow, and this film conveys that message. Those who do not abide by the law will not fare well. The main actor, Manoj Joshi, has performed excellently. I congratulate all the actors, the producer, the director, and all the technicians associated with The UP Files.”

Manoj Joshi expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and said, “There is a dialogue in this film that says, Baba saheb ambedkar ke samvidhan ki kadar, na ek inch idhar na ek inch udhar. The film showcases how UPs Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously striving to improve the state, and his efforts are leading Uttar Pradesh towards a better future. I am very grateful to the producer and director for giving me this role because the entire film rests on my shoulders. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role. I want people from every state to watch The UP Files. Its an excellent film, and I hope all the viewers will like it.”

Produced by Shree Ostwal Films, “The UP Files” features Manoj Joshi alongside Manjari Fadnis, Avtar Gill, Ali Asgar, Shahbaz Khan, Milind Gunaji, Aman Verma, Ashok Samarth, and Anil George. The music is composed by Dilip Sen, and the choreography is by Ganesh Acharya. The film, shot in UP, Jammu, Mumbai, and Rajasthan, has Gautam Rai as production head and Bhavesh Jain as production controller, Vishnu Nishad as the art director and production designer, and Suhail Lone as the line producer. UFO Moviez is distributing the film across India.