Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat Jointly Inaugurate UPES ON, Marking a Milestone in Online Education

We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of UPES ON, a new brand identity of UPES CCE, the online division of UPES. Located in Dehradun, UPES ranks among the top UGC-recognized private universities in India. The launch event was graced by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honorable Union Minister, Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, and Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Honorable Cabinet Minister, Higher Education and Health, Government of Uttarakhand.

Scholarship Announcements and AI-Integrated Curriculum to Drive Tomorrows Education Landscape

While congratulating the UPES ON team on their new identity and programs, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The success of digital initiatives like Aadhaar and DigiLocker indicates that the future is digital. All student certificates will now be on DigiLocker, eliminating traditional paperwork like attestation etc. I firmly believe that India can take leadership position in technology today. This is where an institution like UPES, with over 20 years of experience in technology and education, can be a very valuable partner. Since my days in the Petroleum Ministry, I have seen this university grow and today it is also offering online education. My best wishes to you all for your success!“

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat expressed his happiness and mentioned, “I am delighted that UPES educates not only bright students from India but also from over 17 foreign countries. With 23 private universities in the state, UPES plays a crucial role in the development activities in Uttarakhand.“

UPES ONs dedication to making education accessible to all aligns with the Government of Indias vision of empowering education. As part of this launch, UPES ON has announced 100 Scholarships, including opportunities for Economically Weaker Sections, sportspeople, and university alumni. This initiative, along with the diverse range of online Degree and Certification Programs, underscores the commitment to providing education that empowers students and professionals across segments and industries, shaping them into leaders who will drive tomorrows world!Top of Form

With this launch, UPES ON is taking a significant step in driving tomorrows online education and also reiterating its dedication to shaping the future of learning. Says Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, “India is a young country and the enrolment numbers in higher education have been growing at a fast pace. It is expected that we will reach a Gross Enrolment Number of 50% by 2030 as per NEP 2020. Currently it is around 30%. Brick and mortar institutions cannot keep up with this volume. We need online education that provides quality and shapes future leaders.”

One of the most exciting aspects of UPES ONs new phase is the integration of AI into the curriculum. This pioneering step is designed to equip students with knowledge and skills that prepare them for tomorrow’s AI-powered world. The curriculum caters to working professionals pursuing MBA, BBA, BCA, or Upskilling PG Certifications while balancing their work commitments. In addition, the online university has also introduced a variety of initiatives like career services and global masterclasses, all aimed at nurturing the holistic development and welfare of its learners.

With over 20 years of experience shaping the lives and careers of more than 22,000 individuals, the UPES ecosystem is committed to a transformative, futuristic, and empathetic education experience that empowers students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

About UPES ON

Nestled amidst the breathtaking Garwhal mountains in Dehradun, UPES was established in 2003 with a vision to provide quality education. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving educational landscape, UPES ON was created as the digital education wing of the university. Our primary focus is to empower working professionals to become the catalysts driving tomorrows digital transformations. At UPES ON, we possess an unwavering curiosity to identify the essential job and career skills that will shape the future. UPES is one of the top-ranked, UGC-recognized, private universities. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, the Ministry of Education, India, UPES has been ranked 52, with a rank of 54 in engineering and a rank of 39 in management. In addition to this, the university was recently ranked 243 in Asia and the 3rd best private university in India by the QS World Rankings 2023. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with an accreditation grade ‘A’ and has received 5-Stars on Employability, by the globally acclaimed QS Rating.

For more information, please visit: upesonline.ac.in.

