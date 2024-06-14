Uniproducts Ventures into Railways Sector with Thermal and Sound Insulation Solutions for Vande Bharat Coaches

Uniproducts, a leading provider of advanced insulation solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Indian Railways to supply thermal and sound insulation parts for the prestigious Vande Bharat Express project. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Uniproducts journey towards serving the nation with cutting-edge technological solutions.

The Vande Bharat Express, renowned for its speed, safety, and comfort, is a flagship project under the Indian Railways modernization plan. By integrating Uniproducts state-of-the-art insulation technology, these trains will offer an even quieter and more temperature-controlled environment, enhancing passenger comfort during long journeys.

“We are thrilled to partner with Integral Coach Factory for the Vande Bharat project,” said Mr. Sunil Pahilajani, CEO of Uniproducts India at Uniproducts. “Our advanced thermal and sound insulation solutions are engineered to meet the stringent requirements of modern high-speed trains. This collaboration underscores our capabilities in delivering high-performance products and our dedication to supporting the Indian Railways in its mission to provide world-class travel experiences.”

Uniproducts insulation parts are designed to arrest heat and noise levels, ensuring a comfortable and health-friendly environment for passengers. The companys technological strength and cost efficiency were instrumental in securing the development order from the Integral Coach Factory.

With production already commenced, Uniproducts is committed to delivering these insulation parts in a timely manner, aligning with the development and delivery timeline set by the Integral Coach Factory. Moreover, Uniproducts insulation products are not only high-performance but also sustainable and environmentally friendly, contributing to the long-term goals of reducing carbon footprint.

Beyond the railway sector, Uniproducts sees potential applications for its insulation technology in industries such as automotive, metro, and more. This collaboration with Indian Railways not only signifies business growth for Uniproducts but also reinforces its commitment to serving the nation with innovative, made-in-India solutions.