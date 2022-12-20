Universal Pictures Unveils Trailer Of Christopher Nolans Next Oppenheimer WATCH RIGHT HERE

Oppenheimer is a story of change and how one man created the most destructive weapon in history.

Universal Pictures Unveils The Trailer Of Christopher Nolan’s Next: Oppenheimer | WATCH RIGHT HERE

Christopher Nolan’s Next: Oppenheimer: Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) today unveiled the trailer of one of the world’s most anticipated films – Oppenheimer. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, known to be one of the best directors in the world, the movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie features the quintessential actor Cillian Murphy in lead along with an ensemble star cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

Oppenheimer’s story revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who was a part of Los Alamos Laboratory and was a key member of the Manhattan Project. J. Robert was finally given the credit for developing the atomic bomb.

Getting ready to astonish the viewers, the trailer of the movie showcases how far a human imagination can traverse while thinking about the future and trying to save oneself. Showcasing World War II and the efforts and innovation of J. Robert that led to the creation of the atomic bomb, the movie is a noir-drama film that is ready to send chills down the viewer’s spine.

Known for his noir, non-linear storytelling, Christopher Nolan is taking the road less travelled and is ready to mind-boggle the audiences owing to the unique technical innovations used in the movie. The movie is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

This Nolan creation is ready to hit theatres on 21st July 2023.




