Universal Pictures’ Upcoming Animated Movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Will Release In Hindi

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and is set to hit theatres in English and Hindi on January 20th.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Releasing their second film of the year, Universal Pictures is leaving no stone unturned to bring in excitement and surprise for their audience. Apart from releasing in English, their next animated movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, will also be dubbed and released in Hindi across India. The first movie in this franchise, Puss In Boots, garnered a lot of love from the viewers and had them waiting to see the story of this brave and adventurous cat.

The sequel follows the story of Puss as he realises that his passion for adventure has taken a toll when he has only one life left out of 9. Puss then sets out on an epic journey to live his 9th life with his friends and do his bit to make the world a better, happier place.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and is set to hit theatres in English and Hindi on January 20th.




