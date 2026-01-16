January 22 virtual event “AI in Action: Skills and Strategies for a New Era of Nursing” will share practical, career-relevant guidance nurses can apply now

PHOENIX

Jan. 16, 2026

Essential AI skills every nurse should build

every nurse should build Practical steps for developing AI competency and confidence

Ways AI can improve efficiency in clinical and administrative tasks

Real examples of AI in action across healthcare

of AI in action across healthcare What to consider when evaluating new AI technologies (what’s real, what’s hype and what’s next)

Linnea Axman, DrPH, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, FAANP, Associate Dean, College of Nursing, University of Phoenix

Joyce Leido, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CPHIMS, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nurse Executive, Kaiser Permanente

Grace Carcich, Ed.D., MSN, RN, NPD-BC, Corporate Director of Education, Prime Healthcare Services