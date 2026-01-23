New resource brings together healthcare program details, alumni stories and cost-saving opportunities into one easy-to-navigate sourcePHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — University of Phoenix has released its new Healthcare Programs Guide, a digital resource to help prospective students learn about healthcare degree and certificate options along with related pathways, learning formats and student supports. The guide brings these details together in a clear, easy-to-navigate format so prospective students can review curriculum highlights, accreditation information, alumni stories and options that may help reduce the time and cost of earning a degree. “Prospective students want clear, reliable information when exploring healthcare education, and we want to make that easier for them,” said Mark Johannsson, DHSc, MPH, dean of the College of Health Professions at University of Phoenix. “This guide brings essential details together in one place so learners can review our programs, see the skills they may build, and understand the flexible options that may support their goals in a way that fits their lives.” The Healthcare Programs Guide includes an overview of degree pathways at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels, as well as certificate opportunities. Programs featured in the guide include:
- Bachelor of Science in Health Administration (BSHA)
- Bachelor of Science in Health Management (BSHM)
- Master of Health Administration (MHA)
- Master of Health Administration (Competency-Based)
- Master of Health Administration and Health Care Compliance and Privacy (MHA/HCP)
- Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration (MHA/MBA)
- Master of Public Health with a concentration in Community Health Leadership (MPH/CHL)
