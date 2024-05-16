Unleash the Summer Adventure: Pacific Malls to Host Exciting Summer Camps for Kids

As the summer sun shines bright, Pacific Group is thrilled to announce an exhilarating array of Summer Camps at its malls located across Delhi, Faridabad, and Dehradun. With a plethora of exciting and engaging activities, these camps promise an environment full of fun, learning, and adventure for children of all ages. Offering a diverse range of activities tailored to ignite creativity, foster friendships, and spark joy, Pacific Malls gear up to provide a fun and memorable summer holiday.

Pacific Summer Camp

Pacific NSP brings a thrilling Summer Camp starting from May 17 to June 9, 2024. The camp will comprise four activities: a science and Fun Zone, an Art and Craft Zone, a Recycle Zone, and DIY Workshops, offering kids a fun-filled experience.

From May 17 to June 2, 2024, Pacific Tagore Garden to offer a blend of fun, play, and learning activities for children of all ages. The camps four theme-based zones-Recycle Zone, Art Zone, Science Zone, and Experiential Zone-will inspire curiosity and creativity, providing an enriching experience for young minds.

Pacific D21 Mall, in collaboration with Kabuliwala, will present a vibrant array of activities for children from May 17 to June 9, 2024. Activities will include Storytelling, Madhubani Painting, Origami, Clay Art, Puppetry, Arts and Crafts, Creative Writing, Science Fun, Pottery, and a Doodle Wall. These engaging sessions are designed to foster creativity and promote environmental awareness among young participants.

From May 17 to May 31, 2024, Pacific Jasola will offer an exciting summer camp adventure. Highlights include Science of Wizards 3.0, where kids can explore spin art, thread art, cyanotype photography, and more. Additionally, the Daak Room will feature a post-office set up in the mall atrium, with a letter-writing contest on various topics to engage kids.

Pacific Mall Dehradun will run the “Pacific ki Paathshala Chapter 4” summer camp from May 17 to May 26, 2024. The camp will have a dedicated activity area for kids and organize a role-play centre comprising a police station, hospital, fossil excavation site, paint wall, and daily crafts workshop.

From May 18 to June 30, 2024, The Mall of Faridabad will host the “Dino Adventure World” theme-based summer camp from May 18 to June 30, 2024. The camp will comprise engaging creative activities every day, such as make your own Dino Fossil, Dinosaur-themed Origami, Dinosaur Fossil rocks, Dinosaur candle making, Dinosaur puppets, fridge magnets, and more activities promoting creativity and intellectual growth of kids.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group said, “Were delighted to launch our annual Summer Camps, where kids can enhance their creativity, make new friends, and embark on thrilling adventures. We envision providing a safe and stimulating environment where kids can learn, explore, and have fun while making memories. Our camps are led by experienced and certified instructors, assuring parents their children will be in good hands.”

The Summer Camps at Pacific Malls are about entertainment and fostering learning and growth among children. Each activity is thoughtfully curated to promote creativity, teamwork, and critical thinking skills.