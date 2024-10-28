Unlock OnePlus Open Diwali Offers 2024: Special Discounts on the Latest Foldable Phone

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of the year, is also an auspicious occasion to purchase expensive items. This year, shoppers can get their hands on the innovative OnePlus Open smartphone during the festive season and enjoy special discounts and offers. All they have to do is shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network by visiting a Bajaj Finserv partner store between October 15th and November 5th and shop for the latest OnePlus handset on Easy EMIs. Additionally, the EMIs start from just Rs. 5,833, while the device comes with a zero down payment offer (for a 24-month EMI tenure).

Shop for OnePlus Open on Easy EMIs

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus Open model in October 2023, marking the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Priced at approximately Rs. 1,19,999 in India, the device exudes class and elegance, thanks to a mixture of various materials, including Titanium alloy and carbon fibre. These aerospace materials ensure that the smartphone remains durable for years. Coming to the phone’s display, it boasts a 6.31-inch cover display with 2K resolution. This AMOLED screen boasts a 1,440Hz touch sampling rate, providing excellent touch response. On the other hand, the 7.82-inch dual display comes with 2K resolution, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 89.6% for an unimpeded viewing experience.

The OnePlus Open smartphone also flaunts a 48MP OIS Sony LYT-T800 sensor, along with a 64MP OIS telephoto lens and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. This advanced imaging system lets you shoot pro-grade images with a single click! Powering the device is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform with ray tracing enabled, making this a powerful gaming device.

Users looking to upgrade their smartphone can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network between October 15th and November 5th and unlock Diwali offers on the OnePlus Open. Besides affordable EMI plans, users can benefit from a zero down payment offer by choosing a 24-month EMI tenure.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

