Unnecessary Honking To Cost Upto Rs 10,000 In Several Parts Of Noida

Noida authority will identify around 140 areas that will be converted into silence zones.

Noida: Noida Authority has decided impose a rule for unnecessary honking in several areas in Noida. According to the administration, they will accord certain areas as silence zone and honking unnecessarily nearby will cost a upto Rs 10000

The Authorities have identified 140 such places that will be converted to silence zones and such signs will also be installed in the upcoming days.

Penalty On Honking In Silence Zones Noida

A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed for honking for the first time. While the second-time defaulter will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the person honking the pressure horns. However, in special circumstances, the horns can be used in the silence zones as well.

Noida is divided into three parts; residential, industrial, and commercial, and the fourth part will be the silence zone.

Many hospitals, religious places, educational institutes, and court premises come under this zone. Areas, where a large number of elderly people are residing, might also be covered in this zone.

There will be a ban on honking within a radius of 100 meters in the silence zone.



