Unveiling of the Trophy by Bhaskar Ganguly; R Kesavan, Regional Director, RBI and other officials

Reserve Bank of India entered the 90 th  year of its existence on April 01, 2024. To
commemorate this milestone year, RBI Kolkata hosted the All India Public Sector
Football Tournament 2024 which commenced on August 3, 2024 with participation
from 11 teams from various Public Sector Organizations including RBI.
The Final match was played at 3 pm on August 10, 2024 at National Centre of
Excellence, New Town between the defending champion Oil India Limited and the
host Reserve Bank of India.
RBI defeated OIL INDIA and became the ultimate champion.
FINALS MATCH RESULTS :
RBI 2 VS OIL INDIA 1
RBI has won the finale match.
Scorers
RBI

  1. Mohammad Rafique
  2. Liston Colaco
    OIL INDIA
  3. Milan Basumatary
    Man Of The Match : Shubham Chauhan (RBI)
  4. During the final match, RBI also felicitated three eminent footballers of our
    country, viz. Shri Bhaskar Ganguly, Shri Mehtab Hossain and Shri Syed Rahim
    Nabi for their outstanding contribution towards Indian football.

