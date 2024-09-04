NationalPolitics

UP CM Adityanath Takes Digs At Akhilesh Yadav

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 26 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • UP CM Adityanath Takes Digs At Akhilesh Yadav, Says ‘Bulldozer Chalane Ke Liye Dil Aur Dimaag Dono Chahiye’

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav said that bulldozers will head towards Gorakhpur if the Samajwadi Party is voted to power in 2027.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
UP CM Adityanath Takes Digs At Akhilesh Yadav, Says 'Bulldozer Chalane Ke Liye Dil Aur Dimaag Dono Chahiye'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Samajwadi Party while alleging that the government before 2017 was involved in extortion and loot. The chief minister took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on bulldozer. While speaking a t distrubiution programme of jobs appointment letters, he said, “…Not everyone’s hands can fit on a bulldozer…Iske liye dil aur dimaag dono chahiye. Bulldozer jaise shamta aur pratigya jismein ho wahi bulldozer chala sakta hai…” Adityanath also compared Samajwadi Party government with man-eating wolves for spreading terror in the state.

The chief minister said, “…Why didn’t people earlier get appointment letters? The reason was that their intention was not clear. ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ mein hod lagti thi vasooli ko le karke…Today, man-eating wolves have spread terror in some districts of the state. The situation was the same before 2017. These people also used to create havoc by extorting money in the same way. They had all the characters of Mahabharata, uncle and nephew, all used to go out for extortion….”

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav said that bulldozers will head towards Gorakhpur if the Samajwadi Party is voted to power in 2027. Adityanath gave his response over his comments related to bulldozer actions in the state.

Of late, the Supreme Court too came down heavily on bulldozer actions in the name of justice. The top court said that it will frame a pan-India guideline on bulldozer actions. The court had said, “ You can’t demolish house because somebody is an accused .”





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Sunny Skies, Warm Days Return To National Capital After Long Time; Detailed Forecast

September 3, 2024

Nominations Open For Padma Awards 2025; Check Last Date, Other Details Inside

September 3, 2024

Daily Updated Shillong Lottery Results- September 2024 – Check Winning Numbers of 1st And 2nd Rounds- Date Wise

September 3, 2024

Centre Moves SC Alleging Non-cooperation By WB Government

September 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow