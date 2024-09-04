Home

UP CM Adityanath Takes Digs At Akhilesh Yadav, Says ‘Bulldozer Chalane Ke Liye Dil Aur Dimaag Dono Chahiye’

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav said that bulldozers will head towards Gorakhpur if the Samajwadi Party is voted to power in 2027.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Samajwadi Party while alleging that the government before 2017 was involved in extortion and loot. The chief minister took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on bulldozer. While speaking a t distrubiution programme of jobs appointment letters, he said, “…Not everyone’s hands can fit on a bulldozer…Iske liye dil aur dimaag dono chahiye. Bulldozer jaise shamta aur pratigya jismein ho wahi bulldozer chala sakta hai…” Adityanath also compared Samajwadi Party government with man-eating wolves for spreading terror in the state.

The chief minister said, “…Why didn’t people earlier get appointment letters? The reason was that their intention was not clear. ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ mein hod lagti thi vasooli ko le karke…Today, man-eating wolves have spread terror in some districts of the state. The situation was the same before 2017. These people also used to create havoc by extorting money in the same way. They had all the characters of Mahabharata, uncle and nephew, all used to go out for extortion….”

Of late, the Supreme Court too came down heavily on bulldozer actions in the name of justice. The top court said that it will frame a pan-India guideline on bulldozer actions. The court had said, “ You can’t demolish house because somebody is an accused .”











