UP Cop Fails to Load Rifle During Surprise Inspection, Video Goes Viral

The video clip showing a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle has not only started trending on social media, but also caused severe embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Noida: Surprise tests are undoubtedly scary and easily makes one nervous. And, now a video of a similar situation faced by a policeman from Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media platforms and has triggered laughter among netizens. The video clip showing a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle has not only started trending on social media, but also caused severe embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The video from the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district shows the sub-inspector failing to load the bullet into the rifle and fire it. DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was examining the skills of the sub-inspector to know how he fires the rifle.
WATCH VIDEO OF UP COP FAILING TO LOAD A RIFLE
During surprise inspection of DIG RK Bhardwaj to check preparedness of the police in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar, a video of a sub-inspector putting cartridge from the opening of the barrel of an anti riot gun which uses rubber bullets has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/ZphxzBzUH2
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 27, 2022
The sub-inspector did not know how to load the rifle and is seen trying top put the cartridge through the barrel. The DIG is then seen asking other officials about it and laughing at the sub-inspector for failing to know how to load a rifle.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 2:34 PM IST
