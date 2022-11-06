Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

UP Gola Gokarannath Bypoll Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly for This Contest Between SP and BJP

Gola Gokarannath Bypoll Result LIVE: The counting of votes in the by-elections to the Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh is set to be held from 8 am on Sunday (November 6). An estimated turnout of more than 57 per cent was reported during the polling on Thursday (November 3). The main contest is between BJP’s Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The outcome of the bypoll will not have much impact on the state government with the BJP and its allies enjoying an overwhelming majority in the 403-member Assembly. However, it would be a test of strength between the rivals in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

