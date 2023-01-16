UP Government Imposes Section 144 In Aligarh For Next Two Months

- Home
According to the officials of the government, the decision was taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti, and several entrance examinations.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on Monday imposed Section 144 in Aligarh from 16 January to 15 March. The authorities will paste a copy of the order on all tehsils, police stations, development blocks, schools, municipalities and nagar panchayats. Violation of the order will be punishable.
According to the officials, the decision was taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti, and several entrance examinations.
Earlier, anticipating a heavy rush during the upcoming festive and other events, the state government had imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Lucknow which will remain in force till 10 February. Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya issued the orders. The restrictions under the order include no protest outside the state assembly.
Entry into the state assembly with tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons will remain prohibited, and shooting through drones is also not allowed within one kilometer of government offices and the state legislative assembly.
The order also bans the use of loudspeakers by any means from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 9:37 PM IST
Updated Date: January 16, 2023 10:15 PM IST
