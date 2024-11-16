Home

News

UP govt orders multi-level probe into Jhansi Hospital fire that claimed lives of 10 infants

The officials said that the fire erupted inside the oxygen concentrator and the room being highly oxygenated facilitated the spreading of fire.

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a multi-level investigation will be conducted into the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pathak assured strict action against whoever was responsible for the incident as he extended the state government’s support to the families of the deceased infants.

“The death of the newborns is very unfortunate. Along with the family members, we are trying to identify the bodies of newborns. The first probe will be done at the administrative level which will be done by the health department, the second probe will be conducted by the Police administration…fire department team will also be a part of it, third, instructions have been given for the magisterial probe as well. The cause of the fire will be probed,” Pathak said.

“If any lapses are found, those who would be responsible, strict action will be taken against them and no one will be spared. The govt is with the family members of the children,” he said.

At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening.

BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha dubbed it an “unfortunate” incident and said that 35 infants were rescued as of now.

According to hospital officials, there were around 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. 10 newborns died in the fire, and around 35 newborns were rescued. Doctors are giving the best possible treatment to the injured newborns. Govt is in touch with medical college doctors,” BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha said.

As per the officials, the prima facie cause of the fire is said to be due to a short circuit. The officials said that the fire erupted inside the oxygen concentrator and the room being highly oxygenated facilitated the spreading of fire.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor said, “There were 54 babies admitted in the NICU ward. Suddenly a fire broke out inside the Oxygen concentrator, efforts to douse the fire were done but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly. Many babies were rescued. 10 babies have died, and injured babies are undergoing treatment.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the district administration to expedite the relief work.

In a post on X, CM Yogi also offered condolences to the families of the deceased infants. “The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations,” CM Yogi said on X.











