Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions Latest News Today: Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow said the state administration is advising people to go with masks in all crowded areas.

Will UP impose full lockdown-like restrictions in the state?

Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions Latest News Today: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus and new variants, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday imposed COVID restrictions and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow said the state administration is advising people to go with masks in all crowded areas. He also said face masks will be made mandatory in all hospitals.

“We are advising people to go with masks in all crowded areas. Masks in hospital premises will be made mandatory,” Brajesh Pathak said in Lucknow.

UP | We are advising people to go with masks in all crowded areas. Masks in hospital premises will be made mandatory: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/eSe2eTk3Vd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2022

The Deputy CM further added that genome sequencing is being done in the Agra case.

Giving details, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said both the medical and education departments are round-the-clock working to address any emergency. He said that in 2017, 13 medical colleges were active, while today they have 65 medical colleges running.

Check Latest Guidelines

The Medical and Education Department has taken some major steps regarding preventions of corona cases in the state.

Hospital Management Information System has been started in 22 Government Medical Colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The state decided that the information related to COVID patients will be made online. Patients will be able to get registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, details and availability of doctors and other information online.

For this, patients will have to register online by downloading the software from the Play Store so that they do not have to go to the hospital and stand in queues.

Apart from this, the patients will be able to get the health card from their mobile phone itself.



